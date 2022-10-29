Henry Cavill Adds to An Already Busy Schedule, Will It Cost Him, James Bond?

Henry Cavill is constantly being tried out for different roles. He’s currently busy promoting his upcoming Netflix release, Enola Holmes 2. A few months ago, he was in the news for being in the race to become the next James Bond. However, there are no major updates on this issue. Right after that, during the release of DCEU’s Black Adam, it was announced that Henry Cavill would return as Superman in Man of Steel 2. In addition to all this, he also worked on the 3rd season of The Witcher. In general, the 39-year-old actor has a lot of worries.

But if you think that this list ends here, you are mistaken, because a new one has been added to it. Henry Cavill was signed to another film with Asa Gonzalez. But what is it about? And how will this affect Henry’s chances of becoming the next James Bond?

What’s stopping Henry Cavill from becoming the next James Bond?

The only answer to this question is Cavill’s extremely busy schedule. Because of the constant offers, Henry Cavill’s schedule looks loaded until 2024. On the other hand, the creators of James Bond are constantly under pressure from fans demanding to release the next Bond film or at least announce its name. The question of who would become the next James Bond was also a topic among bookmakers, and there was a lot of money at stake.

Henry Cavill & Eiza González will star in Guy Ritchie's WWII action spy film 'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' (via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/93rzv6PjAe) pic.twitter.com/3NgUnqMA7J — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 28, 2022

Cavill, of course, was in the race to become one of them. However, he recently signed a contract with the famous director Guy Ritchie along with Asa Gonzalez. The title of the film is “The Ministry of the Ungentlemanly War”, and this is a film about the events of the Second World War.

According to Deadline, it is based on the famous book by combat journalist and military historian Damien Lewis, which has the same title as the film. Cavill’s fans are very excited about this announcement. However, they may be disappointed if their favorite actor loses the important role of James Bond, for which he was most suitable.

Let’s see if the actor clears his schedule before the James Bond creators announce their next face. Do you think he will be suitable for the role of Agent 007? Let us know in the comments.