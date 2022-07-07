Henry Alonzo Myers Interview: “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”

Warning: This interview contains SPOILERS for the finale of the first season of the series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” — “The Quality of Mercy”

The finale of the first season of the series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is an exciting journey through time with huge surprises. Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) relives a classic episode of Star Trek: The Original Series and teams up with Captain James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley)!

Pike eventually makes a choice: whether to change his dark future or protect the timeline from a devastating war with the Romulans, and the first season of “Strange New Worlds” ends with a cliffhanger about the fate of number one, Lieutenant Commander Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romin).

Screen Rant spoke with executive producer Henry Alonzo Myers, who leads us behind the scenes of the finale, to discuss Paul Wesley’s role as Captain Kirk, Pike’s decision on his fate, the backstory and arrest of Una, as well as why Strange New Worlds killed Chief engineer Hemmer (Bruce Horak) in episode 9.

Let’s start with one of the big surprises: James Tiberius Kirk appears!

Henry Alonzo Myers: (laughs) Yes, who saw it?

We didn’t expect Kirk until season 2. Was this always the plan? Invite Paul Wesley at the end of the first season and confuse everyone?

Henry Alonzo Myers: We always knew Kirk would show up at the end of [the first season]. We were trying to come up with a story and a way to attract him. But we didn’t know it was going to be Paul Wesley until the very end, because one of the problems was finding someone who could play the young Kirk. You just never know how long [casting] will take.

And it was the season when we had to find all the young ones, so… (laughs) I was very lucky that by the time I came to the show, we had Pike, we had Spock, we had number one. But we didn’t have anyone!

Have you tested Paul Wesley for chemistry with Ethan Peck (who plays Spock) or someone else?

Henry Alonzo Myers: No, no. We auditioned a bunch of actors [and] saw a bunch of people who were really interesting. Our casting directors went through, I don’t even know how many people tried to find [Young Kirk]. We auditioned a bunch of actors, but none of us completely got along with all of us. But then [it was suggested], “What about Paul Wesley?” I really like The Vampire Diaries, so I liked it. Akiva [Goldsman’s] daughter loves The Vampire Diaries, so he said, “My God, my daughter would freak out.”

We agreed, so we brought Paul to Secret Hideout, and they said, “We like him.” He was the guy we all agreed with. That’s how we met and talked to him. It was quite clear that he was a smart, thoughtful and real person, and this is a really interesting choice for Kirk. He was the guy who was on top when we needed [Kirk].

And William Shatner approves of it, so here it is.

Henry Alonzo Myers: It was crazy! I mean, shortly after we shot [the episode], he sent this picture [of Paul and William Shatner on the plane] to me and Akiva. He’s like, “I was sitting next to Shatner on the plane! He didn’t say anything to Shatner and was very respectful. When the news [of Paul’s casting] became known, he shared the photo with the whole world, and Shatner was so kind to it.

During the finale, my jaw dropped several times. Kirk was one of them, but before that I realized: “Damn it, this is the “Balance of Horror”! ?

Henry Alonzo Myers: I would like to say that I have a more important reason, besides the fact that I just really love this episode. I thought it would be fun. It was like we wanted to retell a classic episode of the Track using our characters, and we didn’t want to use “Spock’s Brain”, so… (laughs)

Good choice!

Henry Alonzo Myers: I’ve always loved this episode. I always thought it was a fantastic example of what kind of storytelling in Star Trek is really good. I love the submarine movie. We had a couple of ideas that kind of merged into a series. One of them was “Retell the classic story of the Track with our characters,” the other was a story about time travel, when old Pike comes back and says, “Don’t do what you’re going to do,” and sends Pike on a time trip.

Another thing that came up was trying to come up with a way to tell a story about how Spock in The Menagerie would [do what he does in the episode]. Spock steals the Enterprise and is obviously so devoted to Pike. what comes from somewhere. We wanted to start telling you where it came from.

The central question of the first season, which you answered in the finale, is whether Pike will be able to change his future. And I guess the answer now is, “No, no, that’s a bad idea.”

Henry Alonzo Myers: Well, I think he can, but is it the right choice? And he is not the person who will make such a choice. He wouldn’t. He survives. It’s not that he doesn’t survive in his future.