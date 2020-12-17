Hennessey Venom F5: the beast is presented in society

After months of waiting, the Hennessey Venom F5 finally makes its appearance with scary features.

The Hennessey Venom F5 is now available to do their thing on the asphalt, after some partial information was released by the company.

In this way, the supercar can already deploy its 1817 horsepower and 1,193 pounds of torque in its 6.6-liter bitutbo V8 engine.

It is complemented by the transmission of seven single-gear ratios.

With this configuration the Hennessey Venom F5 can mark near 500 km / h of maximum speed.

It also meets the 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.8 seconds and the 0 to 200 km / h in just 4.7 seconds.

If, after the tests to be carried out during the next year, really ratifies that very high speed, it could become the fastest sports car on the planet.

On the other hand, its body is covered with carbon fiber, which allows a rigid but light structure.

It also features forged alloy wheels, a lightweight Penske suspension, and a carbon ceramic brake system.

There will be 24 units that will be available, 12 of them for the US market. Most of these have already been reserved.



