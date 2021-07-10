Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Enters Production

Hennessey Mammoth is starting to produce the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX project based on the 2021 Ram TRX. The vehicle is the world’s most powerful pickup truck.

Hennessey, a Texas-based tuning center, which is the center of attention for those who are interested in vehicles equipped with performance, is known for making impressive touches of power, control and comfort to cars and pickup trucks.

Hennessey engineers have selected Ram’s brand new 2021 Ram TRX for their latest project, the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX. Engineers put a ‘small’ 310 hp on the 6.2 liter Hellcat V8 engine, which is already a beast with 702 hp, resulting in 1,012 hp.

‘We produced the most powerful turntable in the world because we can’

John Hennessey, founder of the company, said in a statement, “The Ram TRX is currently the highest horsepower turntable any vehicle manufacturer has ever made, so our performance, styling and terrain enhancements make it the toughest turntable you can buy. We’ve built the most powerful turntable in the world because we can build it. ” gave his words.

Of course, the horsepower of the vehicle does not only increase with the performance improvements; The torque power of the Mammoth 1000 TRX also increases to 1313 nm, reducing the vehicle’s 0 to 100 acceleration time to just 3.2 seconds. This period is as short as the figures offered by some sports vehicles on the market, or even better than some.

This 3-and-a-half-ton monster will be sold at a very high price, as expected. The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX, which has started production, will carry a price tag of $ 150,000 in the USA. Stage 1 or Stage 2 offroad packages with custom bumpers, LED headlights and taillights, 35- or 37-inch off-road tires, 20-inch 10-spoke wheels, Hennessey and Mammoth logos, and electronic retractable steps will also add to the price for $14,950 and $19,950, respectively.