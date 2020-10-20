Helstrom: learn more about the new Marvel horror series

Helstrom, Marvel’s new series, debuted on Hulu this Friday (16) with 10 episodes. The horror production, however, will have no clear connection to the well-known films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even so, it is a production derived from its studios and producers.

Obviously, because it is the same creative universe with characters that pass through the stories, some elements will be referenced. This is the case of the Roxxon brand, which appears at a gas station in the first episode. Roxxon Energy Corporation has appeared in other productions, such as Agents of SHIELD, Agent Carter and in the Iron Man trilogy.

The series, which has not been called Marvel’s Helstrom, bets on a dark story that in no way refers to the antics seen in cinema by Marvel films.

The story, developed by Paul Zbyszewski, follows the children of a very famous serial killer who has died. However, in its DNA there are some peculiar abilities, bringing to light several mysteries. It is also worth saying that demons can be summoned throughout the episodes.

Although it seems to have an interesting premise, the audience and the critics who have already checked some of the episodes and did not approve so much of the new Marvel series. Helstrom had only 35% approval on the Rotten Tomatoes website, with a score of 5.26. To date, 17 reviews have been published on this site about production.

Despite this cold reception, Helstrom seems to bet on a chilling adventure with well-built characters. The cast features Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, Daniel Cudmore, David Meunier and Alain Uy.

Unfortunately, Hulu’s streaming service is not yet available in Brazil.



