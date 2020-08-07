Help from Apple after the explosion in Beirut

The wounds are tried to be healed after the terrible explosion in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on August 4, 2020. Aid is falling in Beirut, which has lost thousands. The intensity of the explosion is scaled as the largest non-nuclear explosion. Positioned as the Back Bird of History and rebuilt 7 times, Beirut is trying to recover after the violent explosion it has experienced. Aid comes from countries and giant companies. Here’s help from Apple for the Beirut explosion:

Help from Apple for Beirut explosion

Apple will donate aid to Lebanon after the horrific blast in Beirut. “We are sorry for the Lebanese people, our employees and everyone affected by the tragedy,” the statement said. Tim Cook shared aid for the Beirut explosion.

Tim Cook wrote that Apple will support charities for both immediate and long-term support in Lebanon. Tim Cook said in his post on Twitter:

Apple is donating to relief organizations that are helping with immediate needs and long-term support in Beirut. We grieve with the people of Lebanon, our employees and all those affected by the tragedy. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 7, 2020

135 people died as a result of the explosion in Beirut. The Prime Minister of the country, Hassan Diab, made a statement after the explosion that injured more than 5 thousand people.

According to the first findings, it is reported that the explosion may have been caused by 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate, which is kept ready for fertilizer and mining. It is emphasized that it may have caused this explosion due to incorrect storage of materials and some negligence.



