Hellsing: manga movie by John Wick and Amazon author

The screenwriter behind the John Wick franchise, Derek Kolstad, is collaborating with Amazon Studios to develop a live-action based on the Japanese action-horror manga, Hellsing.

Written and illustrated by Kouta Hirano and published by Shonen Gahosha, Hellsing reinterprets Dracula as Alucard, a special agent linked to the Hellsing Organization, under the leadership of Integra Hellsing, the great-granddaughter of Abraham Van Hellsing, to guide them on their mission to protect England and the world from vampires, ghouls and other supernatural threats. The manga also features a new recruit from the organization, former police officer Seras Victoria.

The film will be produced by Kolstad, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Mike Callaghan, Reuben Liber and Jason Lust. The executive producer team consists of Gemma Levinson, Tetsu Fujimura, India Osborne, Pierre Buffin and Jason Speer.

Hellsing: the team talks about the project under development

Regarding the Hellsing-inspired feature, Kolstad says that since his brother introduced him to the manga and anime a few years ago, he has the idea of ​​adapting it. The writer adds that it was a dream when Mike Callaghan secured the partnership with Kavanaugh-Jones and Amazon.

The producer states that he always loved the genre of vampires, especially when the creator is able to express his individual interpretation. So when Derek introduced the Hellsing Organization to Callaghan, he knew it was going to generate something special.

He further says that Hirano’s interpretation of the mythology of Dracula and Van Hellsing is touching, and describes it as a peculiar blend of action and horror unlike anything that has been seen before.

In addition, Kavanaugh-Jones, who is also producing the feature, believes that Derek is an exceptional screenwriter and that building a rich mythology full of iconic characters is what he does best.

The screenwriter was an important part of the John Wick franchise, most recently writing the third installment of the series, John Wick 3: Parabellum, as well as the action thriller Anonymous, due to open in April 2021 and starring Bob Odenkirk. In addition, he is one of the executive producers of Hawk and the Winter Soldier, a Marvel miniseries that will be made available on Disney +.

To date, no further information on Hellsing’s adaptation has been released.