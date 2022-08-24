Hellraiser Remake Gets Hulu Release Date

Officially, Hellraiser will be released on Hulu on October 7, 2022. The upcoming “reinterpretation” of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser, a 1987 horror classic, is making its online debut as part of the upcoming Hulu Between Hulu, an annual celebration of horror films.

Hulu even released a very short teaser via Twitter that gives us the first glimpse of the new Pinhead, played by Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton.

The premiere of #Hellraiser, a reinterpretation of the classic 1987 horror film by Clive Barker from director David Bruckner, will take place on October 7.

Clayton will be the fourth actor to play the iconic Cenobite, who was first played by Doug Bradley in the 1987 film.

Here’s a synopsis to explain what the Hellraiser reboot is:

“In the brand new Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction takes possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that her goal is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.”

Giving the horror classics a modern sound, it looks like the Hellraiser reboot will use a familiar puzzle box to lure its victims… and it’s great that the reboot, at least, won’t change that.

The new Hellraiser movie will be the eleventh in the franchise, and fans hope it will be a turning point for the long-running but ailing horror franchise.

IGN’s review of Hellraiser Judgment 2018 called it “painful”.

Hellraiser: Justice is one of the best direct—to-video sequels of Hellraiser, but it says a lot more about how bad the other movies are than how good this one is.”

The remake of Hellraiser will feature Odessa A’Zion, Jamie Clayton, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Lyles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Keith Clark, Goran Vishnich and Hiam Abbas.

David Bruckner will direct the film based on a screenplay by Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski and David S. Goyer. Clive Barker serves as producer along with Goyer, Keith Levine and Mark Toberoff.

