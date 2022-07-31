Hellraiser movies in order (release date and chronological order)

Here is the franchise of the movie “Hellraiser” in order of release and chronology. Clive Barker became famous as an author after the publication of his collections of short stories, called Books of blood. His openly violent and erotic stories made him popular with readers, but after an unsuccessful experience writing scripts for films such as Rawhead Rex, he decided to make his own film. He chose to adapt his novel “The Heart Bound by Hell”, which was a complicated love story about a man trying to escape from the order of demons with the help of his former lover, who is also his brother’s wife.

The resulting film, renamed Hellraiser, was shot with a small budget and was once supposed to be released directly on VHS. However, it got a theatrical release with its shocking violence and haunting visuals testing the stomachs of even hardcore horror fans. Hellraiser, which featured Cenobite demons, was a comfortable success, which led to a string of sequels. However, despite the fact that Pinhead himself became a horror icon, the films never achieved the popularity of other, more audience-friendly franchises, such as “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

That’s why the later films of Hellraiser were immediately released on DVD, and the series has not been shown in cinemas since 1996. The reboot of Hellraiser on Hulu should appear on the platform sometime in 2022.

Hellraiser films in order of release

The Hellraiser series may not have reached the heights of its competitors in the horror genre, but this speaks to the enduring popularity of Barker’s creation, which, despite everything, has existed for more than 30 years. Fans, as a rule, rate the first two parts above all, although by the time the Hellraiser: Bloodline movie was released in 1996, where a restored director’s version is impossible, its popularity had fallen. Starting with Hellraiser: Inferno in the 2000s (which was directed by Scott Derrickson from Doctor Strange), the series was immediately released on DVD.

Hellraiser (1987)

Hellbound: Hellraiser 2 (1988)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser: Hell Seeker (2002)

Hellraiser: The Dead Man (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Hellraiser: Revelations (2011)

Hellraiser: Justice (2018)

Movies about Hellraisers in chronological order

The Hellraiser films are relatively simple in terms of plot chronology. Nevertheless, “Hellraiser: Bloodline” can be considered both the first and the last entry, since the action takes place on three timelines. The first story begins in 1796 with the creation of the Lament Configuration puzzle box, and the last story ends on the space station in 2127 with the destruction of Pinhead. The first three films follow each other quite smoothly from the point of view of the plot, but starting with Hellraiser: Inferno, the series, in fact, tells one-time stories. Hellraiser: Hell Seeker, at least, upset fans with the return of Ashley Lawrence as Kirsty Cotton, although this exit is one of the most boring.

Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hellbound: Hellraiser 2 (1988)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser: Hell Seeker (2002)

Hellraiser: The Dead Man (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Hellraiser: Revelations (2011)

Hellraiser: Justice (2018)