Hellraiser: Bloodline Doesn’t Deserve the Bad Reputation that Horror Fans Have Given It

The audience reaction to 1996’s Hellraiser: Bloodline was infamous, but the fourth Hellraiser movie is actually one of the best films. Currently, a new film is being prepared about the reboot of Hellraiser, in which actress Jamie Clayton plays the female version of Pinhead for the first time. The reboot bypasses theaters and heads to Hulu, as a result of which “Hellraiser: Bloodline” remains the last installment of the “Hellraiser” franchise to be released in theaters. At that time, “Pedigree” received harsh reviews from critics, and also failed at the box office, which led Pinhead to the country of direct video.

The infamous play “Hellraiser: Bloodline” was originally the only directorial work of special effects maestro Kevin Jaeger, who worked on “Chucky”, “Freddy Krueger”, “The Keeper of the Crypt” and others. Unfortunately, the company Dimension Films, owned by Weinstein, repeatedly creatively clashed with Jager, who eventually left the project and demanded to be called the famous Hollywood pseudonym Alan Smithy. Joe Chappelle, who previously directed “Halloween 6” for Dimension, was invited to re-equip the film.

While knowledge of the production problems of Hellraiser: Bloodline certainly influenced his perception to some extent, another important factor was the very idea of sending Pinhead into space. The plot of Bloodline unfolds over several time periods and only part of its time passes outside of Earth, but the concept of creating slashers in space quickly became a laughing stock in pop culture. Nevertheless, looking back, Hellraiser: Bloodline is one of the most innovative games in the series, which has some wonderful additions to the knowledge of Hell, some amazing Pinhead replicas, a lot of bloody murders and general ambitions that go far beyond the next template continuation of slasher. .

For those who are fascinated by Hellraiser creator Clive Barker’s unique interpretation of hell, Hellraiser: Bloodline adds some particularly interesting aspects to the mythology. Firstly, the puzzle box was first called Crying Configuration here on the screen, and that name is now stuck. The original creation of the box is revealed, as well as the existence of a new type of demon that had not previously appeared in the movie Hellraiser. This comes in the form of Angelica, the seductive princess of Hell, who clearly travels in different circles than Pinhead and his accompanying Cenobites. She’s ripe for further research, and it’s a pity she never came back.

The action of Hellraiser: Bloodline takes place over several periods of time and even beyond the Earth. In addition, it has the largest scope and scale among all the games in the franchise. There’s something to be said about ambition, and while, of course, not everything that Bloodline is trying to do eventually works, it’s wonderful to see a recognized horror trying to do something really new. Horror icon Doug Bradley, as usual, is in great shape, as is Pinhead, and his best phrase is: “Do I look like a person who cares what God thinks?” in response to the character’s words “For God’s sake!”. Although the theatrical version of Hellraiser: Bloodline is indeed a flawed film, and its story seems rushed due to a midway production change, it by no means deserves to be considered the demise of the franchise or a complete failure. Bloodline is much more than just “the one that flies into space,” and horror fans would be wise to give it another chance to sink hooks into their flesh.