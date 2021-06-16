Hellpoint, The Sci-fi ‘Soulslike’, Free on GOG For a Limited Time

Hellpoint: The Polish distribution platform offers the opportunity to enjoy the demanding action RPG for free. We tell you how to download it forever.Hellpoint, the ‘soulslike’ style action RPG set on a space station that delayed its launch on PC due to the COVID-19 crisis, has not only made it to the platform; It is also available completely free of charge on the GOG Galaxy platform. If you download it before the promotion ends (you have until 3:00 PM CEST today), it will be added to your library forever.

Hellpoint: How to Download for Free on GOG (PC)

To get hold of it you must follow these simple steps. Remember that the promotion will be available until 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) today, Wednesday, June 16:

1.Click on this link that will direct you to the home of Good Old Games, the CD Projekt RED sales platform on PC.

2.At the bottom of the main carousel you will see a tab dedicated to Hellpoint next to a green button. Click on “Yes, and claim the game”.

3.A drop-down will open in which you will be asked to login to your GOG account. Fill in the fields if you have one. If you are not registered, click on the “Sign In” button at the top of the screen and click on “Create Account”. Enter the data and the email that will be associated. You can also create one from your Facebook profile. Know all the details here.

4.Hellpoint will automatically be added to your digital library. Mouse over your profile and select “Games”. You will see it in your display case.

We must remind you that GOG games do not have DRM, that is, platform protection. You can install it as a file on your PC, or use GOG Galaxy, the company’s launcher.

Hellpoint is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.