Hello, Wisconsin! Ashton Kutcher informed fans of the show of the 70s about returning to the Netflix spin-off with Mila Kunis

Fans of the ’70s show will finally have the opportunity to return to Point Place, Wisconsin, where the classic Fox sitcom is being revived! In this show of the 90s (which will be broadcast on a Netflix subscription), a new group of teenagers will overcome the ups and downs of adolescence, as well as indulge in the culture of that time. However, the series will also feature OG stars such as Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher and Laura Prepon, who will again play their famous roles. While the specifics of the characters’ involvement are kept secret, Kutcher recently told fans what it was like to be back together with co-star and wife Mila Kunis.

Ashton Kutcher famously played the role of stupid Michael Kelso, and Mila Kunis portrayed his spoiled girlfriend Jackie Burkhart every now and then. The actors perfectly suited their roles, and the concerts, in fact, made their names household names. And, as Ashton Kutcher explained to Variety, this last moment is the main reason why the real couple decided to sign up for a spin-off/continuation of the series:

It was really nostalgia for returning to the set. These are all the same people who did the “70s Show,” so it was pretty weird. . . . Mila and I have been thinking about it. We thought, “Look, we’re in this position just because of this show, so let’s just go back and do it.” We just came back and had fun for a week. It was so unexpected and fun.

There’s definitely nothing wrong with going back to your roots, and I know the fans are thrilled that a couple from the best list decided to do it. Ashton Kutcher isn’t the only one feeling nostalgic, as Mila Kunis reflected on the last episode of The ’70s Show before her return. Co-star Laura Prepon also talked about returning to the “90s Show,” even admitting that she cried on the first day of her return because of such strong nostalgia.

At the center of this 90s show is Leia Foreman, the daughter of Eric Foreman and Donna Pinciotti, who spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents Kitty and Red Foreman in her parents’ hometown. While there, Leia made friends with a group of eclectic teenagers, not unlike how her parents did a few years ago. Erica and Donna’s daughter is played by Callie Haverda from the Netflix series “The Lost Husband,” and Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their roles as Kitty and Red.

In addition to Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama also reprises his role as Sweet Fez. And even before the official announcements dropped, actor Leo Tommy Chong was ahead of Netflix by confirming his participation. However, one key star who won’t be returning is Danny Masterson, who played the cool role of Stephen Hyde. Masterson is currently facing criminal charges and is awaiting trial this fall. However, Masterson responded to the order of the series by sharing a message in which he praised his former colleagues on the film.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and the rest of the actors are really talented, and it will be fun to see them in these roles again. Nostalgia is a strong thing, and if there’s an interesting concept, I don’t mind if it’s possible to bring stars like Kunis and Kutcher back to their old roles.