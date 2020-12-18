Hello retweets: Twitter brings back the retweet option

In the social network Twitter, you can do several things with a tweet. Two of them are to give ‘Retweet’ so that it appears on your timeline and your contacts see that message, and to retweet with comments, to show the tweet and a comment from you, but Twitter wants there to be more interaction between its users, it wants encourage communication.

How to get it? Well, just like it did 2 months ago: removing the Retweet option.

Retweet with comments only

Since October passing, whether you are using Twitter in its version for web browsers or in its mobile application, when you give retweet, you will see the option to add a comment, but not to simply retweet it without further ado. Of course you can not put a comment and leave it blank as is, which is what many users are doing.

The company pointed out last October through its official account that this new ‘retweet’ function was a temporary change, an ‘experiment’ to test. An experiment that by the way has already ended, because just yesterday, some Twitter users began to show the retweet icon again. And today it has already been official: the retweet is back.

Retweet again

The company has detected that although the use of ‘retweets’ with comments has increased -obviously it had to be done in an obligatory way because there was no other option-, 45% of them included only one affirmative word and 70% of 25 characters.

The increase, however, has been offset by a 20% decrease in publications shared through ‘retweet’ or ‘retweet’ with comment. “Taking this into account, we will no longer request ‘retweets’ with comments from the ‘retweet’ icon”, they assure from the official Twitter Support profile, since the experiment has not gone too well.



