Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between A Guide to Actors and Characters

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for greetings, goodbye and everything in between

While Netflix’s dramatic 2022 hit “Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between” focuses on a single love story, the film features a number of interesting characters. In fact, although Claire (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) take center stage, one of the main strengths of the film is the juxtaposition of the biographies and experiences of the main characters. As a result, a guide to the cast and characters of “Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between” is essential to understanding the broader story.

Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between reverses many traditional school romantic images popularized by a series of genre hits. Having fallen in love with each other in their senior year, Claire and Aidan conclude a separation agreement before leaving for college, theoretically protecting themselves from any potential grief. However, despite that promise, Aidan’s plan for an epic last date eventually leaves them both wondering if it’s wise—or even possible—to take such a pragmatic approach to love. Inevitably, this leads to unforeseen complications and, despite all the precautions of the couple, to mental trauma. In fact, by the finale of “Hello, goodbye and everything in between,” almost everything in the couple’s relationship remains uncertain.

In addition to Claire and Aidan, “Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between” explores a number of different arches and character stories. Both couples come from different families, which largely encourages their unorthodox, time-limited approach to dating. Here’s what viewers should know about the cast and characters of the series “Hello, Goodbye and everything in between.”

Talia Ryder as Claire

Together with her partner Aidan Claire, Talia Ryder forms the emotional heart of “Hello, goodbye and everything in between.” Influenced by her experience growing up with divorced parents, Claire is skeptical of school romances because of their example. Actress Talia Ryder is probably best known for her roles in the 2020 indie hit “Never, Rarely, Sometimes Always” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”

Jordan Fisher as Aidan

Unlike Claire, Aidan grew up in a stable family with two doctors as parents. Although he harbors ambitions to conquer the world as a musician, his parents really want him to follow a more traditional career path. Aidan is played by Jordan Fisher, who has made a successful career as a musician and actor, transferring his vocal abilities to 4*Town band member Robert in the Pixar hit Turning Red.

Ayo Edebiri as Stella

One of Claire’s few close friends, Stella Ayo Edebiri serves as an important emotional mouthpiece during her relationship with Aidan. Apart from making films, Edebiri is probably best known as a stand-up comedian. However, in 2020, she joined the cast of the popular Netflix coming-of-age cartoon “Big Mouth” as the main character Missy Forman-Greenwald.

Niko Hiraga as Scotty

Scotty Nico Hiragi serves as a wildcard in the group’s school friendship circle, bringing a bit of unpredictable chaos to what is happening. Although he is only 24 years old, Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between is not Hiragi’s first high school–oriented project. He also appeared in Olivia Wilde’s acclaimed directorial debut Booksmart.

Jennifer Robertson as Nancy

As Claire’s mother, Nancy Jennifer Robertson plays a crucial role in informing her daughter about her views on love. However, despite her experience, she ultimately advises that the insensitive way Claire instinctively wants to see the end of her relationship may not be the best approach. In addition to “Hello, Goodbye and everything in Between,” Jennifer Robertson is best known for her role in the popular comedy series “Shitta Bay.”

Hello, goodbye and everything between the supporting actors and characters

Eva Day as Riley. As Aidan’s sister, Riley helps shed much-needed light on his state of mind throughout the drama. Actress Eva Day is known mainly for her work on television in such series as “Bates Motel” and “Supernatural”.

Julia Benson as Claudia. In addition to her role in the Netflix movie, Benson has starred in a number of films and TV shows, including Stargate Universe and BH90210.

Dalias Blake as Rick. As Aidan’s father, Dalias Blake’s Rick initially disapproves of his son’s musical inclinations. Blake has many films on his account, including “Godzilla” and “Elysium”.

Patrick Sabongi as Steve – In addition to the Netflix movie, Patrick Sabongi has many impressive roles on the small screen, perhaps most notably the role of David Singh in The Flash.