Hellblazer: An Amoral, Dark, Politically Incorrect And Socially Committed Comic

Hellblazer: ECC is going to publish in full and in chronological order the adventures of one of the most iconic characters of the ninth art: John Constantine. John Constantine is without a doubt one of the most charismatic and enigmatic characters in the DC universe and shares many of his concerns, defects and virtues with his creator, Alan Moore: interest in black magic, rejection of neoliberalism, addictions, social criticism. , commitment to the environment, a certain anti-system aroma… He is the portrait of the antihero, always with a cigarette in his hand, tormented by the ghosts of his friends, drowning his sorrows in alcohol and with the air of a loser. Moore says the character was born at the request of two of his Swamp Thing artists, Steve Bissette (pencil artist) and John Totleben (inker), who were huge fans of The Police frontman Sting. The artist introduced him as a paranormal detective in one of the stories and traced his physiognomy: blond, light eyes, thin… and to that base he added a classic investigator’s trench coat and a dark varnish that gives off a halo of tragedy. Moore’s Constantine was an enigmatic character, manipulating others for his own benefit, but yet to reveal himself as a powerful sorcerer.

Birth

His first appearance was as a secondary in number 37 of Swamp Thing (June 1985) within the collection that had revitalized Moore (1983) in DC and that would become the germ of the Vertigo label. An initiative that would accommodate the best British talent and that would generate comics of enormous quality. The first artist to draw it was Rick Veitch who followed Moore’s aesthetic indications plus a personal touch, putting an earring on it. He would later add a tattoo to her ass. His appearances within Swamp Thing became more frequent. Interestingly, and due to editorial destinations, Constantine’s first published appearance was in Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 by Marv Wolfman and Geroge Pérez, which was two weeks ahead of Swamp Thing. In case anyone had any doubts as to who the character was inspired by, in issue #51 of the Moore collection he referred to a ship like the Gordon Sumner, Sting’s real name.