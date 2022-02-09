Hellblade 2 Will Make Its Predecessor ‘Look Like An Indie Game’

Hellblade 2: If you enjoyed Senua’s first adventure, you can start to get even more excited because, according to the creator of the series, Hellblade 2 will be so great that it will make the predecessor look like an indie game.

In an interview with the NME, Tameem Antoniades talked a little about the second game, which is still in production. According to him, the goal with the sequel “is not to make it perfect, but to create a more believable and refined experience”.

The franchise’s creator and creative director at Ninja Theory further said that “[the new game’s] ambition, in terms of scale, is bigger”, and that he thinks “Hellblade 2 is going to make Hellblade feel like a standalone game”.

Antoniades revealed, during the interview, that the studio has really strived to provide a very realistic setting in the sequel to Senua’s story. The idea would be to make everything easier to believe by “making things seem real or believable — and the best way to do that is to base everything on real things.”

The text reveals that a team from the studio visited forty different locations in Iceland. The goal was to digitize each place to use them in the game engine as faithfully as possible. And by “faithful” we mean “pristine”: the level designers weren’t allowed to add paths or structures to the digital version of locations to keep everything as close to the real thing as possible.

To further bolster the sequel’s level of realism, Ninja Theory also digitized other elements, such as the clothing worn by characters throughout the game. In addition, Melina Juergens, the actress who plays Senua in the series, even took classes with a trainer to help make combat in the next game much more realistic.

Hellblade 2 does not yet have a confirmed release date.