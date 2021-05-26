Hellblade 2: Ninja Theory Shows Incredible Cloud Effects

Hellblade 2: When released in 2017, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice impressed everyone because of its deep history and beautiful visuals. With the success of the title, a sequel started to be produced and was announced at the end of 2019. Since then, developer Ninja Theory has been working non-stop on the production of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and recently showed a small straw of what they intend to bring with them. the new title.

Bit cloudy isn't it? Here we're using flow maps to make clouds form and dissolve naturally in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II #WIP pic.twitter.com/OrIoyGjiHK — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) May 25, 2021

In the tweet above, the developer, bought by Xbox Game Studios in 2018, presents absolutely incredible cloud effects that they are creating to bring more realism to the open sky scenarios. For this, she is using a flow map, which is a type of thematic map that uses linear symbols to represent movement, such as that of the winds.

More videos and information about this Xbox exclusive are expected to be revealed soon, possibly at Microsoft’s E3 conference this year, rumored to be on June 13.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II has no announced platforms or release dates yet.