Hellblade 2 Is Shown In New Photorealistic Images; This Is What Senua Looks Like

Hellblade 2 will incorporate special techniques to translate Senua’s skin and eyes. Ninja Theory brags about its technical advances in Unreal Engine 5. Ninja Theory brags about the graphical progress they’ve made during the development of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. The team shares two screenshots in a tweet that show Senua’s face in great detail.

“Senua has been brought to life in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 thanks to our development of skin and eye materials using references from the studio,” explains the company in the tweet that accompanies the images. Let’s remember that the title is one of the first to be marketed using Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of Epic Games’ graphics engine.

Hellblade 2 does not use cheats: the latest trailer works in real time

The latest edition of The Game Awards featured the new Hellblade 2 trailer. It wasn’t just any material: Senua was shown for the first time after it was revealed in 2019. Its visual impact raised some questions. David García, audio director of Ninja Theory, stopped the rumors confirming that all the video is in real time. “Everything in this demo is in-engine, real-time, no gimmicks. This is real, although not everything was perfect (yet)”, declared García.

Very few details, if any, are known about the sequel to Senua’s Sacrifice, not even its release frame. What we can know is that the title will arrive exclusively for the Microsoft ecosystem, which includes Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Players can now get a sneak peek at the muscle of Unreal Engine 5, Hellblade 2‘s graphics engine, on their next-gen consoles. The Matrix Awakens is a free demo available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S based on the popular license. In addition to the guided part, the most relevant section is when they allow you to move freely around the city, a moment where you can see which direction the industry is going.