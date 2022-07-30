Hellblade 2 development footage shows an accurate simulation of birds falling

Footage of the development of the upcoming Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 shows that the commitment to realism extends even to the bird droppings of the sequel. The upcoming indie adventure is the sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 2017, in which the titled warrior fought in a dark fantasy world inspired by Scandinavian and Celtic mythology. Trailers suggest that Hellblade 2 will really be a new generation, and bird poop with precise location detection seems to increase the level of immersion.

Despite the fact that Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is an independent game, it was praised for its impressive graphics and presentation. In the title, players explore a unique fantasy world inspired by Scandinavian and Celtic myths, and its surroundings and characters are drawn with truly breathtaking details. Senua’s Sacrifice update for PC after launch has further expanded the graphical shell thanks to ray-tracing lighting, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 seems to offer an even more stunning world. The upcoming sequel will bring the Scandinavian and Celtic world to life with the help of next-generation console technologies, allowing the fears and demons of Senua to display themselves with additional realism. The realistic weather graphics in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 showcases really impressive technology, but the bird poop with location accuracy is even more amazing.

A Twitter post from Ninja Theory developer demonstrates the process of creating the exact location of bird droppings in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. The video shows a cliff face teeming with birds, which would actually be covered with the droppings of feathered creatures. Apparently, using the reference material, Ninja Theory can achieve a high level of realism by scattering the feces of white birds all over the misty view. This process seems to be going much faster thanks to comprehensive development tools, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be much more exciting thanks to feces.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Achieves Hideous Realism

The upcoming sequel will build on the already impressive graphics of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and it is expected that the fights in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will also receive great approval. Although the first game was praised for its presentation and plot, it was criticized for its combat system. Many considered Hellblade fights to be simple and monotonous, and the lack of enemy diversity exacerbated these problems. Ninja Theory apparently solved these problems in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 by releasing a combat training video showing more intense movements and brutal animation.

The graphics in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice were incredibly impressive, especially for an indie game, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 looks even more photorealistic. Small environmental details, such as layers of bird droppings on a misty cliff face, will add an extra level of immersion to the upcoming sequel. Ninja Theory knows how to create an intricate game world, and pinpointing the location of bird droppings in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is just the cherry on the cake.