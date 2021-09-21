Hellblade 2: Actress Uses Plunger In The Game’s Facial Captures

Hellblade 2: The word gambiarra is already known by many of us here in Brazil (not to say everyone), and occasionally some of these resources end up being used in very curious moments. A recent example is that of Melina Juergens, actress who plays the protagonist of the game Senua’s Saga: Helblade 2, who used a very peculiar item during the capture processes: a plunger.

As you can see in the recording below, the somewhat curious artifact was used in equipment to obtain images of the actress’s eyes (something that will possibly be used in scenes with close-ups on the character’s face). As it is a process that takes a few seconds, some kind of support was needed so that she could support her chin and make the captures a little more comfortable.

So, what did you think of this process? The result will be checked at a date to be announced with the release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.