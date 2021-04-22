Hellblade 2: actress reveals behind-the-scenes image of the game’s production

Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga is in production by the studio Ninja Theory and will be released exclusively for Xbox and PC. However, since its announcement at the 2019 Game Awards, little has been revealed about the game. Now, the actress who gives life to the protagonist of the game, has shared a video on YouTube that shows a little of the day to day of her preparation to embody the character Senua again.

The video, released on the actress’s own channel, brings a series of curiosities about the production of Hellblade 2. Among them, the process of capturing Melina’s images and movements, her martial arts training and even the rehearsal of sword fighting and other weapons.

Hellblade 2 is one of the most anticipated games for Microsoft consoles. It will be the first exclusive since the company acquired the Ninja Theory studio, which, interestingly enough, released the first game in the saga exclusively for the PS4 and PC, arriving on Xbox One almost a year later (and later on the Nintendo Switch).

Are you looking forward to the release of Hellblade 2? Leave your opinion here in the comments!