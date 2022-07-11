Heinz Field renamed: NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

It’s the end of an era in Pittsburgh. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 “The Fan”, Heinz Field will be renamed in 21 years.

According to the popular Steelers radio host: “Ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. In honor of an insurance brokerage firm from Michigan. An official announcement can be made as early as Tuesday.”

It didn’t take long for the NFL world to react to the name change, as fans allowed their voices to be heard on social media.

“Now it’s Three Rivers,” said one Pittsburgh fan.

“It’s your time to shine with the French,” Drew Olanoff wrote.

“The Kenny Pickett era started badly,” Chopts commented on the offseason.

“WTF IS ACRISURE.”

“Could you save based on seasoning?” Mark Zinno asked. “French? Gulden? Dear Baby Ray!!!”

“That’s fucking stupid,” the Steelers Nation member replied.

“Like Staples Center or Sears Tower—no one would call it that,” Burnt Orange Nation noted.

“It’s flying off the tongue,” Luppe B. Luppen tweeted.

“Stadiums should be allowed to name only products that you recognize on the shelf (ketchup, beer, chewing gum), or things that may just be fancy descriptions for the stadium itself if you squint (Great American Ballpark, Great Western Forum). .. I’m not crazy.”

“Lame…”

“What a strange name,” laughed “Locked on Penguins” podcast host Hunter Hodis.

“Staples Center forever. Heinz Field forever,” Josh Pate replied.

Definitely, Steelers fans will have to adjust after two decades of remembering Heinz.