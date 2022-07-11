Heinz Field officially has a new name

Heinz Field will no longer move forward.

According to Andrew Filippone, Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. It will be named after an insurance brokerage firm from Michigan, and an announcement could be made as early as Tuesday.

Acrisure specializes in insurance, real estate, cyber services and asset management.

This is the end of an era. Heinz Field has been the name of the stadium where the Pittsburgh Steelers play since its opening in 2001.

The company decided not to renew the stadium naming rights agreement, despite the fact that Steelers president Art Rooney II expressed optimism that a deal would be concluded earlier in the offseason.

This new name will be heard by many Yinzers, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone if many people will still call it Heinz Field in the future.