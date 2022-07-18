Heinz Field Ketchup Bottle Goes Down: NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Ketchup bottles begin to descend from the stadium to the Actress.

Heinz Field was renamed Acrisure Stadium last week when Acrisure bought the naming rights to the Steelers stadium. Prior to that, Heinz had owned the naming rights for the past two decades.

Here is a video of removing one of the ketchup bottles:

The Heinz Field logo behind the scoreboard will probably be next once the other ketchup bottles are empty.

Steelers fans are very upset by this news.

“Very suitable for a rainy Monday,” one fan wrote.

“Haven’t seen anything so heartbreaking in a long time,” another fan tweeted.

It is reported that Acrisure has agreed to pay more than $ 10 million a year for the naming rights to the stadium.

Even though Acrisure has the rights to the name, don’t expect many Steeler fans to start calling it “Acrisure Stadium.” For them, it will always be Heinz Field.