Heidi Klum spoke about her scariest modeling job: “It was the most terrible thing”

Nowadays, Heidi Klum is best known as a judge of the show America’s Got Talent. The TV presenter has a long and legendary history in the entertainment industry. However, her work as a model helped determine her success. Heidi Klum’s modeling career has taken her to exotic places to work with high-end fashion brands. Although an ordinary person probably does not consider modeling a dangerous profession, some photo shoots can be terrifying, as Klum recently said.

Heidi Klum has made a legendary career as a model and on television.

According to the biography, Heidi Klum is a native of Germany, from where her modeling career began. She aspired to become a fashion designer, but winning a modeling contest at the age of 18 forced her to take a different path.

As a Victoria’s Secret model, she attracted American attention after moving to New York to pursue a modeling career. Although her appearance was not always appreciated — she was even told that she was too “curvy” to work as a model — Klum overcame barriers and became one of the most recognizable models. Klum’s face graced many covers — from Sports Illustrated to Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle—as she rose to the top.

In the end, Klum showed her talents on television, where she applied her experience in the field of fashion in the project “Podium”. For many years, she hosted a reality show about fashion design, for her role in which she received an Emmy Award.

Other notable appearances on television include participation in the show “Top Model in German” and participation in the show “America is looking for Talent”.

Heidi Klum told about her scariest modeling experience

Klum recently appeared as a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres Show to have fun delving into her past. DeGeneres instructed the supermodel to fill in the gaps with details about her life in the spotlight. One of the tips was: “The scariest photo shoot I’ve ever been to was ________”.

Klum didn’t hesitate. She immediately recalled a photo shoot for Sports Illustrated in Indonesia, where she was “wrapped up by an 18-foot python.” She called the experience “the most horrible thing I’ve ever done,” explaining that the snake “kept coming closer” as she waved her hand to depict the snake’s head near her face.

Klum said she hoped the shoot would be completed quickly and was grateful to have survived a closer encounter with a snake that could have strangled her.

She is so excited about the 17th season of the show “America is looking for Talent” that she can “poop” herself

Klum joined the judging panel of America’s Got Talent in the eighth season of the show. She shared the role with former Spice Girl Mel B, shock athlete Howard Stern and longtime player Howie Mandel. Klum left after season 13, when Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union took the judges’ seats. However, Klum returned with Sofia Vergara in season 15.

The show has run into problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 17th season promises to return with a crowded audience.

In a recent promo for the show, Klum said she expects the crowd to unnerve the participants—and herself.

“I feel like people on stage are a little nervous,” Klum said. “I know exactly what it is. Sometimes I want to put on a diaper because I’m so nervous that I can poop.”