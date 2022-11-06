Heidi Klum Looked Great in Her Viral Worm Costume For Halloween, But Inside She Says It Was a Real Nightmare

No wonder celebrities give their all for Halloween. They are used to hair, makeup and wardrobe as part of their daily life, so they really need to raise the ante to make themselves known on the holiday. While this year some paid homage to classic characters (for example, Kim Kardashian portraying the Mystic from “X-Men”), and others caused controversy (for example, Megan Fox and the MGK priest costume), supermodel Heidi Klum went in a completely different direction, turning into a giant worm. She definitely achieved the “wow” effect she was aiming for, but the moment didn’t come without a struggle, as Klum explained what it was like to be in this costume.

The America’s Got Talent judge made a splash when she appeared on the red carpet of her Halloween party in the image of a worm on the hook of a fishing rod held by her husband Tom Kaulitz (dressed, of course, as a fisherman). But it looks like Heidi Klum went through a real nightmare inside the suit, as she later explained to ET what it’s like to wear a suit. She said:

I have to say, it was weird being there because no one really hears you. You can’t hear anyone, because that’s the way it is. Muted all the time. So everything is tight and boiling there. Literally it’s like a shower. Dripping, dripping, dripping and yes, nothing can be done. You can’t scratch, you can’t point.

The model plugged her ears, explaining that she could not communicate with anyone normally inside the worm. It is clear from the description that this costume was not intended for people suffering from claustrophobia. In fact, she had so little mobility that she was really worried that she might suffocate while writhing on the ground. Heidi Klum continued:

I had to ride everywhere. I just told my husband: “Please don’t leave me lying face down and suffocating,” because I was worried that at some point I would run out of gas. I was worried that I would get stuck like this and not be able to breathe, and they would forget about me. Crazy things come to mind.

It seems unlikely that anyone, especially her husband, will forget about the human-sized worm lying on the ground, but, as Heidi Klum said, logic has no place when these fears begin to arise.

At least she was able to achieve her goal, which she said was to entertain her fellow America’s Got Talent judges. Howie Mandel may have laughed at the costume, but he admitted to ET that he really thought “it was scary.” I can’t say I disagree. Watch one of the videos that Heidi Klum shared on Instagram:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Prime Video (@primevideo)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Now that Halloween and the epic worm costume are behind us, Heidi Klum can move forward by helping select America’s Got Talent winners. After a thorough vote, the Mayyas dance group won the 17th season, and the competition is scheduled to resume in 2023. In the meantime, check out our TV program for 2022 to find out what premieres are expected in the near future.