Heidi Klum Jokes about drinking Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Blood to stay Young: “Like a Vampire”

Heidi Klum joked about her biggest secret of youth: drinking the blood of her husband Tom Kaulitz.

“I suck his young blood, that’s what I do,” the 49—year-old model joked amusingly about her 32-year-old beau during an interview with E! Daily Pop on Tuesday, August 9. “Like a vampire.”.

The America’s Got Talent judge also spoke about their romance with the outlet, saying, “It flew by unnoticed, but it seems like a lifetime already.”

She added: “I just know him very well. We just get along really well. I just feel like, “I’ve finally found The One.” So far, so good. I hope it stays that way.”

The graduates of the Podium project and the Tokio Hotel musician were first seen packing things on the PDA in March 2018, when they left hand in hand from a party dedicated to the launch of Lorraine Schwartz.

After their romance became more serious, the guitarist asked a question in December 2018. The couple secretly married in February 2019, and then in August of the same year staged a large ceremony in Capri, Italy.

After the wedding, Kaulitz, who was married to Ria Sommerfeld from 2015 to 2018, fit in well with Klum’s offspring. (Klum shares daughter Leni with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore and sons Henry, Johan and Lou with ex-husband Seal, whom she was married to from 2005 to 2014.)

“[Tom] is amazing,” the German native, who was also previously married to stylist Rick Pipino from 1997 to 2002, told us exclusively in January 2022. sudden four children and teenagers. It was easier for them when they were young, that’s for sure. Every age comes with its own problems. …It’s beautiful. It’s fun. I mean, so far so good.”

Although Klum likes it when the artist “Monsoon” helps take care of her children, she and 59-year-old Sila still have to cope with their responsibilities for co-parenting.

“It can be difficult,” Seal said exclusively in May 2021, reflecting on how he and a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model are trying to keep their kids grounded. “Teamwork is required. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and not at all difficult… but you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, then everything can fall apart.”

Klum, for her part, told Redbook in March 2020: “Sometimes it’s hard, but then you have to get the whole family together, and sometimes it’s just like jumping on clouds. It’s just like that.”