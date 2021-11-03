Heels: Wrestling Series With Stephen Amell Is Renewed For 2ª Season

Heels, Starz’s series about the world of wrestling and starring Stephen Amell (Arrow) has been renewed for its 2nd season. The information was confirmed by the actor through a publication on his social networks, announcing that his character Jack Spade will return to try to win the champion’s belt in the new year. The attraction revolves around two brothers and rivals who are looking to win a wrestling league in Duffy (DWL), a small (fictional) Georgia town.

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters [on the show] have managed to make a connection with the audience and bring in a community that isn’t often found on cable. I’m excited for our amazing cast and producers to get back in the ring together for a second season,” Jeffrey Hirsch, president of the channel, told TV Line.

I want my belt back. pic.twitter.com/T9KqoJgEmJ — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 3, 2021

Starz also revealed that actors Trey Tucker (Bobby Pin) and Robby Ramos (Diego Cottonmouth) have been promoted to the new year’s regular cast, set to debut in 2022. its cast with Alexander Ludwig (Ace Spade), James Harrison (Apocalypse), Kelli Berglund (Crystal Tyler) and Chris Bauer (Wild Bill Hancock).

In past interviews, Waldron has commented that he and “the creative team are talking and discussing what they want to do [in season 2]. I hope we can continue the plot, which is just beginning [to develop].”

In this sense, the new arc of episodes can address the consolidation and success of DWL and the greater participation of female fighters in the championship. In Brazil, Heels is available on Starzplay, streaming integrated with Amazon Prime Video.