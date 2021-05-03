Heels: Stephen Amell Appears in An Unpublished Trailer For a New Series; look!

Heels: Recently, the Starz channel released the first official trailer for Heels, his new drama series. The production is expected to debut on the network on August 15, when it will also be available on streaming Starzplay.

Stephen Amell is one of the protagonists, playing the fighter Jack Spade. Together with his brother Ace (Alexander Ludwig), the two will unite in an attempt to reactivate their family’s legacy in wrestling. The cast also features Allison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison and Chris Bauer.

Heels was developed by Michael Waldron, who is also behind two major Marvel projects: Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In executive production are Peter Segal and Mike O’Malley, with the latter acting as a showrunner.

Heels: learn more about the new Starz series project with Stephen Amell

This series will mark the career of Stephen Amell, precisely because he is his first protagonist after starring Arrow, of The CW, for eight seasons. Heels, in some way, is a serial project that brings great enthusiasm to the actor, in view of the scenes presented in the trailer.

It is worth noting, in this sense, that he is not a stranger in the ring. In 2015, he participated in a fight led by WWE, besides also wearing the shirt of Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling since then. His performance as a fighter was impressive, which can confirm the realism in the action scenes of the series.

Even with few details released so far, Heels seems to want to deliver extremely deep episodes to the public, with interesting characters and fights full of dynamism.

So be sure to check it out! The series premieres on August 15 on Starz.