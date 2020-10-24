Heechul responds to an enemy making death threats

The Super Junior member is one of the idols who has spoken the most about hateful comments and criticisms from netizens, the SM Entertainment dancer responded to a strong message that reached him on Instagram.

K-pop celebrities constantly receive messages and comments from haters, criticizing each of the physical and life aspects of idols, their way of dressing, speaking and the photos they post.

Super Junior’s Kim Heechul is one of the figures in Korean entertainment who has spoken out the most against malicious comments on the Internet, he has been the victim of criticism, rumors and harassment on different online platforms.

The interpreter of ‘Mr. Simple ’has expressed his position by denouncing such acts against his integrity and is known for showing his support for other Korean celebrities who have been through the same situations.

HEECHUL FROM SUPER JUNIOR REPORTS AN INTERNAUT ON INSTAGRAM

The singer took his Instagram account to share a private message that came to him on the same platform, in his stories Kim Heechul revealed a screenshot of the text that this person sent him threatening him.

The Instagram user got angry that Heechul uploaded several photos of him eating meat, one of the most expensive proteins in South Korea, so the netizen decided to express all his anger at the star with a message saying that Heechul was showing how rich he was and that the only good thing about him was his face.

At the end of DM you can read that this person told the television host to attempt on his life. Kim Heechul in the screenshoot replied that he was not going to get hurt, endorsing his commitment to ending malicious comments.

Heechul has launched several complaints against bullying and its haters, the famous Super Junior member has declared that he will not forgive people who send him comments that violate his physical and mental integrity.

Some time ago, another famous South Korean announced that he was taking action against netizens who spread false rumors, criticism and hatred, we invite you to visit: Lee Min Ho will take legal action against haters.



