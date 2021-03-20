Heavy bill to Apple: million dollar royalty debt out

Apple is facing a hefty bill. On Friday, a federal jury in Texas decided that Apple owes $ 308.5 million in royalties to Personalized Media Communications for violating a digital rights management patent.

Following the talks, a jury in the area of ​​patent owner-friend Marshall, Texas found that Apple technology, including FairPlay, infringed a patent held by Personalized Media, a non-app maker. In addition, it should be noted that FairPlay is used to distribute encrypted content on iTunes, App Store and Apple Music.

Apple has been dealing with the case since 2015

Personalized Media first sued Apple in 2015. However, it took years for the case to go to court. Apple successfully challenged the defendant patent with an appeal to the US Patent Trial and Appeals Board and later invalidated certain IP’s claims. This ruling was eventually overturned by an appeals court in 2020 and sent the case to trial.

According to the report, an expert sought out by Personalized Media calculated that Apple’s royalties were $ 240 million, but jurors increased the figure to $ 308.5 million. For your information, let’s note that business royalties are usually calculated based on unit sales or service contracts.

Apple said in a statement on the matter that it was disappointed with the decision and plans to appeal. “Such cases brought on by companies that don’t make or sell any products are suppressing innovation and ultimately harming consumers,” the company said.