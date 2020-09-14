Heavy accusation of Chinese doctor who fled to USA

A while ago, Virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan claimed that the coronavirus was produced by the Chinese government. Stating that Wuhan, the source of the virus, is a deception, the doctor states that he will prove this claim in the coming days.

The coronavirus epidemic, which emerged in Wuhan, China and plagued the whole world, continues to cost people’s lives. While the desired success could not be achieved in the fight against the epidemic, a very interesting claim turned eyes to the USA. A while ago, the Chinese Virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan claimed that the virus that causes COVID-19 is human-made.

In line with the statements made to date, it was believed that the point where the coronavirus pandemic broke out was a livestock market in Wuhan. However, Yan states that this is not the case, it is just deception. In addition, according to the allegations, the Beijing administration already knew about the coronavirus long ago.

“Beijing has covered up the coronavirus. The virus is man-made.”

Dr. Li-Meng Yan made mind-boggling statements on a television show he attended. Claiming that the Beijing government covered the virus, Yan suggested that people had a hand in the genome sequencing of the virus. The virologist, who did not limit his explanations to that much, said that he would prove this claim in the coming days.

The information Yan will reveal seems to be talked about a lot. Because Yan says that with what he will explain, he will reveal why the virus came out of a laboratory in China. Moreover, Yan says he doesn’t even need a knowledge of biology to understand his explanations. When the said announcement will be made is currently unknown.

Blame from virologist to Chinese government

Dr. Li-Meng Yan also drew attention to the Chinese government in his statements on the issue. Expressing that the data he obtained from his research has been erased by the Chinese government, Yan states that the government officials will accuse him of lying. It looks like we will hear the name Li-Meng Yan much more in the coming days.

The balance sheet of the epidemic continues to worsen

As the debate over the coronavirus pandemic continues, the balance sheet for COVID-19 is getting worse. According to the Johns Hopkins University database, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of approximately 925 thousand people to date. The number of confirmed cases is close to 30 million. The World Health Organization made a statement yesterday and announced that the daily active case record was broken with nearly 310 thousand cases. So if Li-Meng Yan’s claims are true and the Chinese coronavirus has been produced in the laboratory, what will be the countries’ attitude towards China? Who will hold China to account for all their deaths? These questions will be asked frequently in the coming days.



