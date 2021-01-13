Heatran in Pokémon GO: how to defeat him in raids

The fourth generation Fire / Steel-type Legendary Pokémon is back. We review the best Pokémon to end it. The year 2020 begins and it is loaded with changes in the raid bosses of Pokémon GO.

As we have reviewed in this week’s news (January 12-17), Heatran is back in Pokémon and makes it through the five-star raids, accompanied as usual lately by Mega evolved creatures. Sinnoh’s Legendary Fire / Steel-type Pokémon will be seen in Tier 5 raids this week only; a creature with a very low capture rate but, if we use good strategy and type combinations, it shouldn’t give us much trouble.

This time, as confirmed by Niantic itself, Heatran can even be found in its shiny / variocolor form. As you will see below, there are a number of common denominators on our list when it comes to movements and types. On the one hand, given Heatran’s weaknesses to Ground-type moves, we’ll prioritize the best tricks in charged attacks of this type. That is why Earthquake and Drilling Machine (in the case of Excadrill) seem like the most interesting options.

Other aspects to review is that Heatran (and its shiny variant) only has a 2% capture rate, it is difficult to get hold of it. We do not recommend going with less than four people to this raid because the options to finish him in the time allowed would be very remote.

That said, Heatran has a power of 2058 to 2145 at level 20; while at level 25 he rises from 2573 to 2681 (with sunny weather). The first mentioned movement will always be the simple one; the second is loaded.

Heatran – Best counters in Pokémon GO

Groudon with Logo Shot and Earthquake

Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Excadrill with Logo Slap and Drill

Rhydon with Mud Slap and Earthquake

Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Golurk with Mud Slap and Living Earth

