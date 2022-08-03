Heather Ray Young prioritizes her health after missing a vacation due to her first pregnancy: “Do something for yourself”

The child comes first. Pregnant Heather Ray El Moussa (nee Young) pays special attention to her health, expecting her first child from her husband Tarek El Moussa.

“Always remember that you need to do something for yourself every day 🤍 I have always been a healthy person, but I am also ambitious, so I like an active lifestyle 🏃🏼♀️🏃🏼♀️”, — The Selling Sunset 34-year-old star wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, August 2, together with a smiling selfie. “But something that pregnancy has taught me is that there is so much beauty in quiet moments with yourself and in prioritizing your well-being.”

The realtor continued: “I don’t mean just going to the gym or eating healthy — I mean, you need to remember how you talk to yourself, take deep breaths, listen to your body when it needs rest, walk in nature (or for me and @therealtarekelmoussa it’s on the beach), quiet pastime, rest from the phone, etc.”.

Heather told her followers on social networks that the birth of her first child has significantly changed her thinking. “I think that before I got pregnant, I forced myself a lot more, but now I understand that it’s so nice to just prioritize my health, happiness and peace,” she concluded. “What do you guys do 100% for yourself every day?? I want to know 🥰”.

The Netflix personality update comes shortly after she missed a family vacation to Mexico with Tarek, 40, and his children, Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristina Hall (nee Haak). The Flip or Flop graduate shared a photo on Instagram with his children on Monday, August 1, but Heather was noticeably absent from the picture.

“Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea.” I stay at the villa with the whole family and children and have fun,” the native of California wrote. “An experience like this is nothing without your family or close friends to share it with, so if you need El Moussa’s family, we’ll be here :)”

The author of Flip Your Life offered fans an explanation for Heather’s absence in his caption, adding: “Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy, but doctors’ orders come first!!”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that the couple, who tied the knot in October 2021, are expecting their first child together. Later that month, the couple celebrated their growing family with a sex disclosure party.

“I’m replaying this moment over and over in my head 🤍 I can’t believe that we were lucky enough to have a beautiful boy,” the future star wrote on social networks on July 25. “I honestly thought I was ready for how I would feel when I found out, but nothing could have prepared me for the butterflies in my stomach when I saw the blue confetti – overflowing with excitement and a little nervousness, but we can’t wait to take our boy El Moussa in our arms – We are with Tarek can’t stop smiling and talking about it.”

While her husband and adopted children are basking in the sun in Mexico, the model began to prepare for the arrival of her little boy. “I really miss @therealtarekelmoussa and the kids while they are in Cabo, but I’m trying to use this time to do investment and planning,” she explained on Instagram on Monday, turning to her followers for design advice. “Time and time again I want it to be 100% neutral or have small bursts of design and color —what do you guys think!?”