Heather Ray Young calls Tarek El Moussa a “devoted dad” at the MTV Movie & TV Awards without a script amid the drama of Kristina Haak

Changed my mind in favor of the right man. When the viewers of “Sunset Sale” first met Heather Ray El Moussa (nee Young), she was not going to become a mom, but the fact that her husband Tarek El Moussa became the parent of his two children changed everything.

fever”Initially, we did not plan to have children,” the 34—year-old real estate agent exclusively told Us Weekly on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Unscripted, which was broadcast on Sunday, June 5. “We have two children. beautiful children. I love Taylor and Braden so much, but you’re falling in love more and more.”

Heather is the stepmother of Tarek’s daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with whom he shares a relationship with ex—wife Kristina Hall (nee Haak). The Flip or Flop stars were married for seven years before they split in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2018. Tarek left with Heather when they started dating in 2019, and eventually tied the knot in October 2021.

“I saw him as a father, and he’s the most incredible father,” Heather told Us on Thursday, June 2, during a recording session in Los Angeles. The 40-year-old HGTV graduate shyly thanked his wife for the praise.

The Netflix reality star continued, “He’s so devoted to them, so devoted to me, and I couldn’t imagine not having a baby.”

Heather’s praise came after a fierce confrontation on the football field between her and 38-year-old star Kristina on the coast. Photos published by the Daily Mail last month show Tarek pulling his wife away from his ex-spouse at a children’s sports event. In another set of photos, the host of Tarek’s Big Flip appeared to be separated from Christina’s husband, Joshua Hall, with the help of a football coach.

“There has been tension between Christina and Heather for quite some time,” a source told Us at the time. “They usually keep their distance from each other.”

However, co-parents prefer to keep their difficulties a secret. “Both couples hope to put this incident behind them and move forward,” another insider added. “Everyone is confused by what happened.”

After a dispute about a football match hit the headlines, both couples wanted to show that children come first for them. Tarek and Heather were photographed with 41-year-old Christina and Josh, and Taylor was in the center of the frame. “Co—parenting 101. Children come first,” Haak wrote on Instagram a few days after the incident. “Taylor’s Open House. Then she goes to high school. Brayden is recovering, and we are all grateful. It’s been a very difficult few weeks, get ready for calm.”

Soon there may be more children who need to be put first. “We are still planning to have a baby in the very near future, you never know!” Heather told Us on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards Unscripted, where she and her hubby packed on the PDA. They shared a few sweet kisses before Selling Sunset received a golden popcorn in the Best Documentary Series category.

Earlier, the former actress spoke about her struggle with infertility and IVF treatment. At the beginning of this year, realtors decided to “suspend” their attempts to have a child.

“We planned to have the implantation this summer, and now it’s May, and summer is just around the corner,” Heather explained to Us last month, explaining this decision with a series of “health problems,” including the former Playboy model’s recent vocal cord. surgery and a broken leg.

“I just didn’t feel like I wanted to expose my body to anything else, and so we decided to put it off for a few months,” Heather said.

With a report by Nate Grant