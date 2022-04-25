Heather Ray Young and Tarek El Moussa ‘s baby plans are underway …

Not now! Heather Ray Young and her husband Tarek El Moussa are putting off their plans for a baby for now.

“I have a crazy, busy next few months ahead of me, and I don’t want to get involved in this while pregnant,” the 34—year-old Selling Sunset star told E! News’ Daily Pop on Friday, April 22. “We’re going to do it sometime this year, maybe [this] fall. That’s my plan. I keep pushing him away.”

However, the California native and Flip or Flop alum plan to “implant [embryos] very soon,” Young continued.

“I’m just not ready right now,” the Netflix character explained. “I’m so balanced. I am being treated [after vocal cord surgery]. I’ve been through a lot with my health, and I want to feel really good before I do that.”

The former Playboy model noted that she and her ex—wife Kristina Haak are already helping to raise El Moussa’s two children, 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Braden.

“I know I’m going to be a good mom. But carrying my own [child] and going through it and getting pregnant, and I don’t know how my body will react. And I’m busy,” Yang explained. “Sometimes I blink and the day ends and I don’t have time to do enough. I’m like, “How am I going to take care of a newborn and be pregnant?” What if I throw up? What if I get sick?” I don’t have time for that right now, so I’ll put it off a bit. But I’m excited.”

The real estate agent married the Flipping 101 star With Tarek El Moussa in October 2021, a year after their engagement. After the wedding, the couple talked about their plans to have their own children.

“We’re going to freeze the embryos first, and then we’ll see what happens,” Young said during an appearance on Daily Pop in November 2021. “Our life has already gone crazy. We are raising two children. I’m already a mom. So I’m like, “Well, why not take another one?”

Two months later, the couple documented the egg extraction process via social media. “I’ve had a few bad moments throughout this journey, but I’ve tried to stay as positive as possible, and it shows that the body is incredible and can work wonders,” Young wrote in a January Instagram video. “I also want to thank my wonderful husband for always being by my side and being my support. He really is my dream come true and I am so excited about what awaits our family.”