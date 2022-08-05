Heather Ray Young and Tarek El Moussa “finally reunited” after she missed a vacation in Cabo due to a doctor’s order: “I missed you so much”

Home, sweet home! Tarek El Moussa has returned from a trip to Mexico, and pregnant Heather Ray El Moussa (nee Young) is very happy that her husband is back under one roof.

The sweetest moments of Tarek El Moussa and Heather Ray Young

“Finally reunited!!!” The 34-year-old Selling Sunset star wrote in her Instagram story on Thursday, August 4, along with a photo of the 40-year-old Flip or Flop graduate pressing his cheek against her tummy. “I kiss and love my boy 💙 @therealtarekelmoussa I missed you so much.”

The couple’s reunion comes a day after the Netflix personality revealed how much she missed her partner while he was on vacation with his children: Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristina Hall (nee Haak). Heather, who announced her pregnancy last month, refused to travel on the advice of a doctor.

“I miss my best friend while he went to Cabo with the kids and our families, so I’m looking through the photos I like,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos of her and Tarek. “This is our longest separation since we’ve been together, so I’m maybe a little worried about separation.”

A representative of the realtor told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 2, that Heather decided not to leave because of “great caution on the part of her doctor to avoid possible risks such as the Zika virus and food poisoning.”

Bumping together! See how Heather Ray Young’s pregnancy is going in photos

While Tarek and his family were “relaxing” together on vacation, as he shared on Instagram on Monday, August 1, Heather’s absence was certainly felt.

“I just miss @heatherraeyoung madly, but doctors’ orders come first!!” he added.

Heather shared the news of her pregnancy on July 13, announcing that she and Tarek are expecting their first child together after a long journey with IVF.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa will appear in early 2023!!” The real estate agent signed an Instagram upload that included photos of the couple’s pregnancy photo shoot.

The next day, Heather shared a clip of the moment her husband found out she was pregnant.

Opening the box with a positive pregnancy test, Tarek was shocked. “Are you pregnant?” he asked his wife, who confirmed the news. “Holy shit! He shouted excitedly.

Watch the moments of Heather Ray Young’s stepmother with Tarek El Moussa’s two children

Heather previously told us in November 2021 that “Tarek, Taylor and Brayden were there for moral support [during her IVF journey] was everything,” revealing that “they would sing with me, hold my hand and stand with me in the bathroom. ”

No wonder the kids are just as supportive—and excited— now that their new baby brother is being born.

“Bray comes up to me every day when we have kids and says, “How big is your baby today?” And he puts his ear to my stomach and says: “I hear a baby 🥺,” Heather shared on Instagram. month. “My heart!!!!”