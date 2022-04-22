Heartstopper fans can’t accept the unexpected appearance of Olivia Colman as Nick Nelson’s Mom

Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first season of Heartstopper from Netflix.

Cat out of the bag! Olivia Colman stunned fans by unexpectedly appearing in the newest Netflix series Heartstopper, which premiered on Friday, April 22.

News about the casting of the 48-year-old Emmy Award-winning actress was carefully hidden by Netflix until the premiere of the show, in which Coleman was the mother of actor Keith Connor.

“We spent most of the filming not knowing who was playing my mom,” Connor, 18, explained in an interview with Hello! on Friday. “We filmed with her for two days. In fact, it was just me and her, and it was an absolutely incredible, instructive experience. I think it’s a great honor for any actor to have the opportunity to work with an Oscar winner of this caliber.”

Fans were pleasantly surprised by the A-list reveal, expressing their excitement on social media.

“Olivia Colman appearing in #Heartstopper is my moment when Andrew Garfield can’t come home,” one fan said after watching the series.

“#heartstopperspoilers IS CRYING FROM THE FACT THAT OLIVIA COLMAN IS NICK’S MOM, I REALLY LOVE THEIR SPEAKER, AND WATCHING OLIVIA AND KEITH ACT AGAINST EACH OTHER IS A PLEASURE,” another Twitter user wrote.

Heartstopper star Joe Locke, who plays Connor’s on-screen boyfriend, Charlie Spring, in the Netflix hit, also shared his delight about the role of the actress Trash.

“Olivia Colman is my mother—in—law,” he wrote on his Instagram profile on Friday.

Heartstopper is based on Alice Osman’s webcomic, which turned into a novel about two boys in love trying to navigate their sexuality in a pressure-fueled teenage world.

The essence of the show is the relationship between the boys, and fans could not contain their happiness after seeing Coleman play a role in the youth queer content.

“I swear nothing made my heart flutter more than the appearance of Olivia Colman at the end of the #Heartstopper premiere,” one fan tweeted.

“Not Olivia playing a gay teen mom!!! I’m here for this!” another added.

The Crown actress appears in the coming-of-age romantic comedy in a supporting role for eight episodes, including the final scene of the season where Connor’s character Nick Nelson confesses to his mother as bisexual.

“We read [the scene] to the end, and suddenly a tear rolled out of her eyes, and we only gave 50%!” the Rocketman actor recalled in an interview with The Gay Times on April 22. “Oh my God, now I’m going to have to step up my game,” as if I shouldn’t have done that already!”

Heartstopper is now streaming on Netflix.