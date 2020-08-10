Hearthstone Scholomance Academy. Classes start

We discussed the new expansion of the game from Blizzard and the most significant cards and strategies. Long before the entire area succumbed to the Scourge, the Archmage and Master Kel’Thuzad joined the Cult of the Damned (we can guess from their name they weren’t very friendly) and Scholomance became a place to learn.

Necromancy, it was a peaceful place where apprentice heroes sought to be instructed and excel in the many arts of combat. All of them had a place in their classrooms: from arcane magic or the druidic and natural connection with the elements to the “simple” and powerful use of an ax.

Our path as apprentices will be full of new companions, lessons and skills that will accompany us in this adventure that has 135 new cards and some other surprises.

Back to school

Any incorporation to a new course requires minimal prior knowledge and perhaps a little extra effort on our part. After all, despite all our previous adventures, we are newbies to this place.

To help you with that work a little, this time we bring you a review of the mechanics and cards for each class that have most caught our attention.

Regarding the mechanics of the cards, these are the 3 main novelties:

– Dual class cards: 40 of the 135 new cards that make up the set have the ability to be included in decks of two different classes and combine mechanics of both. The class combinations that we can find are these 10: demon hunter / hunter, druid / shaman, hunter / druid, paladin / priest, warrior / paladin, priest / warlock, rogue / warrior, warlock / demon hunter, mage / rogue and shaman / magician.

– Sudden Magic: ability possessed by certain minions and weapons that activate an extra effect every time we play a spell for the first time on our turn whenever they are in play. Among the extra effects we can find: causing damage to random targets, granting a minion divine shield, casting a spell from our deck or returning cards to our hand.

– Studies: cards with mana cost 1 that allow us to discover a spell or a minion with certain characteristics depending on the class we are playing. Additionally, our next spell or minion played will cost one less mana crystal.

And these are some of the cards whose characteristics make them unique, are curious or have some potential within the future meta.



