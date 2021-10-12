Hearthstone: New Mercenaries Mode Has A Little Pokémon Spice

Hearthstone received today (12) its new Mercenaries mode, a long-awaited new feature by fans of Blizzard’s free card game. Increasingly versatile, the game now brings another great option to have fun alone or with your friends in an unprecedented way to adventure with the characters!

At the producer’s invitation, we had the opportunity to spend a few hours immersed in the mode, checking out all its news, and you can check out everything about it in our full preview!

A Whole New Hearthstone

If you’ve played Pokémon Trading Card Game or Fire Emblem, you’ll quickly understand one of Mercenaries’ main tricks in terms of mechanics: now characters have types that are separated by colors! The green fighter class uses more aggressive skills; sorcerers, blue, cast powerful spells at the cost of being more fragile targets; the protectors, finally, are red and fulfill the function of being true tanks.

As you might have guessed, the colors also serve as a pretext for creating a combat triangle, much like the good old “rock, paper or scissors”. The red color is doubly effective against the green color, which in turn is doubly effective against the blue color. To close the loop, the blue color is doubly effective against the red. It’s all very simple and functional.

You can build a team of six mercenaries with any combinations you want, but naturally focusing too much on one color makes you more vulnerable, so it’s best to try to make a balanced team. Think of it as a simpler version of the process of building a deck, except with each card being a much heavier character, as you’re trading dozens of cards for just half a dozen heroes.

Among your six Mercenaries, only three can be actively engaged in combat at a time, while the others heat up the reserve bank. As there are several stages and scenarios to explore, and they offer different routes to tread, there’s even a little bit of roguelite in the experience, which helps to give Hearthstone a grateful freshness!