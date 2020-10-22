Hearthstone Announces Darkmoon Delusions Expansion

Hearthstone fans better prepare their decks, fingers, and set aside a good time to play, as Blizzard has taken care and brought a bunch of new features to its popular card game with free download on PC, Android and iOS! Today, the producer unveiled Delirios de Negraluna, an expansion that will launch on November 17, in addition to revealing the new competitive mode Hearthstone: Duels.

And don’t stop there, as the game’s progression system has also been completely overhauled! To better understand all these new features, and to learn a little more about the 135 cards corrupted by the power of the Ancient Gods, Blizzard kindly invited us for an exclusive chat with John McIntyre, the designer on the card team, and Pat Nagle, the lead designer. live content and lead designer at Duelos. Check out the best moments of the interview below:

The biggest game update!

As someone who has loved and followed Hearthstone for years, I am impressed by the amount of things you have announced now. Should it be the biggest update yet? How did you manage to launch this in such a complicated period, with everyone quarantined in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic?

John: “As you said, there’s a lot coming in this update, and one of them is the Delírios em Negraluna expansion, which we started doing more than a year ago, when we started talking about the theme and addressing the initial designs, which they are always our first stage of development, where we try to find the archetypes of classes and mechanics. We were with about 16 weeks of work in it when we had to migrate to the home office. But luckily I don’t think it was that challenging, at least in terms of development. The biggest challenges were really what everyone lived on the planet: having to be quarantined. As developers, we had access to all the tools we would normally have, we just started to communicate more through Zoom, Slack, those things. ”

“In order to rework the rewards system and systems … this is something we’ve been talking about since the Year of the Dragon, which was when we decided to put more resources on the battlefields. And then we started working and implementing the new achievement system, which it certainly gave a lot of work to our various technical designers and engineers. ”

Pat: “Something I feel John underestimated a little is that the team had several different goals, each working semi-separately on their own things but then, strategically, everything converged in one big change right at the time of the release of Darkmoon Delusions. The new cards, remodeled systems, Duel, all of this together ended up being giant! And agreeing with John, it was a surprise, at least for me, how we managed to be so effective and productive since, earlier this year, everyone went to their homes to work, with videoconferences and each one remotely on their PC. I was positively surprised at how effective we were. The biggest challenge was to reestablish our connections and conversations from home, because, despite having these cool scenarios here at the bottom of the video, if I turned my camera on now, you would see my kids’ room. (laughs).

And how exactly will the reworked progression system that you announced today work?

John: “We have a new Rewards Trail, where most of your rewards stay, like gold, card packs, experience points, and you’ll unlock things along the way. Achievements are challenges that guarantee you experience around that. And what I think is cool about this is that they can motivate you to try to play in ways that you might not have done otherwise. It’s more of an incentive to build a crazy deck, try a new strategy that you would never try. Anyway, it was made to reward and encourage players to try the new! We have achievements for the normal mode, Battlegrounds, and there are different types of achievements: some you fulfill, win XP and that’s it, others are linked to progress… I don’t know if there is one exactly like that, but for example, you can have “bid 10, 100, 1,000 warlock cards” challenge, and then you earn XP at each stage. “



