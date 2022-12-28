Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are probably the most charming couple in the entertainment industry right now. They both acquired a special similarity among fans with their style, humor and a beautiful family with three little girls, as this couple gives people the feeling of the most perfect marriage of all time. But, as we know, everyone has to meet different people on his way before he finds a suitable match for his heart.

Similarly, the Deadpool star had a lot of serious and not very serious relationships. One of these long-term relationships is the time when he met with his colleague from Canada, Alanis Morissette. The former couple first met at a birthday party in 2002, which led to a long romance until 2007. Meanwhile, you may not know the reason for their breakup, but we know that this breakup inspired the creation of one of the best musical compositions of 2008.

Ryan Reynolds once inspired Alanis Morissette to write songs after a breakup.

Back in 2007, Ryan Reynolds and singer Alanis Morissette broke up after spending several years together. The former couple shared a joint statement saying they will move forward as close friends and will always love and admire each other. Asking people to respect their privacy in this matter, they did not disclose the reason for their breakup.

However, a year after this breakup, Morissette released the album Flavors of Entanglement, addressed to the singer’s grief. She even admitted in an interview with Access that the album is inspired by her breakup. Being an artist, she channeled her grief into a beautiful song. “I miss your smell, your style and your clean unchanging image,” boasted the lyrics of the Torch track.

Moreover, she told the L.A. Times that the breakup was a terrible experience for her and she was heartbroken. “I was on a constant journey to finally give up and reach the bottom that I’ve been avoiding all my life,” the Canadian singer explained.

However, Ryan Reynolds never talked about breaking up and soon after broke up with Scarlett Johansson, which ended in divorce in 2010. He then married his current wife Blake Lively in 2012 and shares three children with her, the fourth was born way. Currently, the iconic singer is married to Sulei, and they have three beautiful children: Ever, Onyx and Winter.

