Healthy lifestyle advice from the Apple Health app

Apple emphasizes the importance of an active and healthy life on the occasion of November 14, World Diabetes Day; It offers some advice on Apple Health and how to use Apple Watch for a healthy life.

“Diabetes”, or popularly known as “Diabetes”, which occurs as a result of the inability of the pancreas, one of our most important organs, to produce enough insulin or to use the insulin it produces effectively, is among the biggest problems of our age. In order to minimize the risk of diabetes, which is a chronic disease and threatens for every age group, the importance of sleep and a healthy diet in addition to the Fitness application on Apple Watch is indisputable in determining a healthy lifestyle and behaviors.

According to Apple, the Apple Watch can do things that other devices can’t because it’s on your wrist. When you wear the Apple Watch, you have a fitness device that measures every movement, a traveling companion that carries important information for your health, and the opportunity to stay in touch with the things and people you care about most. And you can always access all of this at a glance.

An active life is important

30 minutes of brisk activity a day minimizes the risk of cardiovascular diseases, stroke, diabetes and unwanted weight. It also improves sleep and mood, and reduces stress. Sitting for a long time can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. Being more active can help control glucose levels and other risk factors.

The movement rings of Apple Watch are your best follower both to increase your awareness and to have a healthier day. By completing the activity rings, it becomes so simple and fun to have a healthier day that you can easily incorporate it into your favorite habits. This idea is behind the Fitness app on Apple Watch.

Reach the active calorie target you want to burn, your ring of motion is complete

Apple Watch tracks the active calories you burn during any activity, from climbing stairs to playing with children to cleaning the house. Being active throughout the day is an essential part of living a healthy life.

Do at least 30 minutes of activity equivalent to a brisk walk, complete your exercise ring

Whether you just move briskly or do a specific workout in the Training app, the Exercise ring shows how many minutes of vigorous activity you’ve completed. You can earn Exercise minutes with the workouts you will do one or several times.

Get up and move for at least 1 minute at 12 different hours during the day, complete your stance ring

Sitting for a long time can cause health problems. That’s why Apple Watch tracks your progress towards your Posture goal and encourages you to stand up throughout the day. Sitting less can help lower blood pressure, increase energy and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Sleep: Important for a healthy life

Sleep is a very critical issue for a healthy life. Improving even more with iOS 14, the Health app offers all the tools you need to streamline your sleep. In this way, you can manage your sleep schedule on your iPhone, identify habits for what to do before you go to bed, and monitor how stable you are in meeting your sleep goals.

The new Sleep app not only tracks your sleep, it also helps you create a schedule and bedtime routine by working with your iPhone to achieve your sleep goals.

With the Sleep app on Apple Watch, you can create bedtime plans that help you reach your sleep goals. If you wear your watch while sleeping, Apple Watch can track your sleep. When you wake up, open the Sleep app to find out how long you’ve slept and to see your sleep trend for the last 14 days.

If your Apple Watch has less than 30 percent charge before going to bed, you will be asked to charge it. Just look at the welcome message to see how much charge is left in the morning.

You can create multiple plans, for example one for the weekday and one for the weekend. You can set the following for each plan:

A sleep goal (how many hours you want to sleep)

The time you want to go to bed and wake up

An alarm sound to wake you up

When sleep mode is turned on, which reduces distraction before going to bed and protects your sleep while in bed

Sleep tracking that uses your movements to detect sleep when the Apple Watch is asleep and wearing in bed

Keep all your data in control with the health application

The more you know about your health, the better you will feel. The Health app collects health data from your iPhone, Apple Watch and other third-party apps you use, allowing you to easily see your progress in one place. In this way, you can monitor long-term changes in your health or examine daily details for many health measurements offered in a wide range.

The Health app collects health data from your iPhone, Apple Watch and other third-party apps you use, allowing you to easily see your progress in one place. In this way, you can monitor long-term changes in your health or examine daily details for many health measurements offered in a wide range.

The human body is a very complex system. The health application is designed for you to follow this system easily. So you can store and organize many different types of health data easily. Using the newly updated Search and Browse tabs, you can instantly access information such as your blood sugar, weight, heart rate, hearing health and menstrual cycle. Also, you can now record and track many different symptoms to learn more about them.

Diabetes related apps in the App Store

You can also download useful apps that will make your life easier from the App Store, which you can follow on your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch.

Of these apps, mySugr is a free diabetes tracker for iPhone. “From now on he is in control of his health! You can say “Goodbye!” To the manual diaries. mySugr helps you control your blood sugar and monitor your carbohydrate and insulin levels to avoid hypo and hyper. ” “Data plays a key role in diabetes control and facilitates interpretation of mySugr data. It keeps daily data such as food, medicines, blood sugar, insulin, carbohydrates together. You can use mySugr as a 24-hour tracker that you can view all your data at once. Average blood glucose value, standard deviation, insulin amount, activity level, etc. You can observe your medical condition with graphics containing. MySugr is the most popular diabetes app based on five-star reviews. ”

You can also download other useful apps on your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch from the links below:

Diabetes Tracker by MyNetDiary

Diabetes: M

Sugar Sense Diabetes

One Drop Diabetes Management



