Health features supported by Apple Watch, iPhone and iOS

In these early days of the year, when staying healthy is a priority for all of us, Apple; It has compiled information on the iOS-based Health app and more, allowing you to easily see progress in one place by collecting health data from iPhone, Apple Watch and other third-party apps used. In the light of the detailed information presented below, you can learn how to monitor long-term changes in your health or to examine daily details for many health measurements offered in a wide range.

1. Apple Watch can measure your cardio fitness level?

Did you know that Apple Watch can estimate your cardio fitness level based on your movements throughout the day? VO2 max. or cardiorespiratory fitness, indicates the maximum amount of oxygen your body can use during exercise. High VO2 max. values ​​mean higher levels of cardio fitness and endurance.

With the new feature with iOS 14.3, Apple Watch can now measure a wider range of cardio fitness levels, including low ranges that required clinical testing in the past. You will soon be able to examine your cardio fitness level for your age and gender to find out which of the four range categories it falls into: high, above average, below average or low. You will also be motivated to move a little more every day, thanks to notifications sent when your cardio fitness level drops.

2. Aim for more sleep

We all know how important sleep is to our health. Apple Watch and iPhone now help you reach your sleep goals with directions to make bedtime a regular habit. The new Relax feature allows you to create a customized routine before going to bed at a specific time. So you can listen to a sound pattern that makes you relax with ease, use your favorite meditation practice or write your diary and go to bed on time. To adjust this feature, go to the Sleep section of the Health app, tap Start under Set Sleep and follow the on-screen prompts.

3.Meditate more in 2021

In addition to the Breath app on Apple Watch, iPhone and Apple Watch apps such as Meditopia, Ten Percent Happier Meditation, Calm and Shine help us to focus our attention on the moment with the directions they provide, and by connecting directly to the Health app, you can monitor how many Awareness Minutes you have recorded along with other information about your health. provides.

4. Achieve your goals with Apple Watch

You don’t need to make radical changes in your lifestyle if you do not want to increase your fitness level in the new year. You can start by moving a little more each day. If you have an Apple Watch, you are most likely trying to close your rings. Remember that you have the option to increase or decrease your Move, Posture and Exercise goals to stay motivated and set a calorie, time or distance goal each time you start a workout.

5. Track your menstrual cycle

The Cycle Tracking feature in the Health app of your iPhone allows you to record important information about your menstrual cycle and view the predicted times for your next period and fertile period. Easily record current menstrual period, bleeding, symptoms, ovulation test results and other data related to fertility monitoring. As with the rest of your health information, you can be sure that everything you save is encrypted on your device.

There is a new feature coming with the iOS 14.3 update. By recording the factors that may affect your menstrual cycle and fertility period, such as pregnancy, breastfeeding and the use of hormonal contraceptives, you will be able to ensure that your predictions are adjusted properly.

You can discover other practices related to pregnancy and reproductive health here, as well as other menstrual monitoring apps. Many of these applications can be connected to the Health application with your permission. So you can see all of your health data in one place.

6. Wash your hands for 20 seconds each time.

We can all sometimes keep the hand washing time a little short. However, it is more important than ever to wash the hands thoroughly as long as necessary. With watchOS 7, Apple Watch can now automatically detect handwashing gestures and sounds and starts a 20-second countdown timer so you can continue washing your hands when you finish washing your hands early. You can even set reminders to remind you to wash your hands when you get home.

7.Protect your hearing

We might not be going to concerts or visiting noisy indoor areas of restaurants these days. However, this does not mean that the sound levels in our headphones will not affect our hearing in the long term. By visiting the Hearing section of the Health app, you can easily check if your headphone volume levels over the past seven days are in line with the World Health Organization recommendations.

8.Medical ID can assist you in emergencies

The easily created Medical ID can make a big difference in emergencies by allowing first responders to instantly access your critical medical information such as allergies and medical conditions from your iPhone’s Lock screen or Apple Watch.

If you want, you can also specify your emergency contacts. Thus, when you use the Emergency SOS feature on your iPhone or Apple Watch, a message is sent to your close friends or family along with your location.

9.Review this bonus checklist

Visit the Health Checklist in the Health app to easily and in one place that you’ve enabled Medical ID, Emergency SOS, fall detection and other key features on iPhone and Apple Watch.

If you have an Apple Watch, you can protect your heart health by turning on both irregular rhythm notifications and low and high heart rate notifications. When you enable these features, you allow the Apple Watch to look for signs of irregularity by controlling your heart rhythm in the background. When you receive a warning, you can take electrocardiography from your wrist with the EKG application by taking action immediately, and then share this information with your doctor.