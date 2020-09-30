Headphones Won’t Be Out Of The Box Of iPhone 12

The second developer beta of iOS 14.2, released by Apple, revealed important information about the iPhone 12s. According to the shared information, Apple’s wired headphones EarPods will not come out of the boxes of iPhone 12s.

IOS 14.2 beta 2, released by Apple for developers, may have leaked some important information about the box contents of new generation smartphones. A small statement found in iOS 14.2 shows that Apple has no plans to add EarPods to the box of new iPhones.

Apple has been using a statement that says “the Supplied” for headsets in all iOS versions so far, including iOS 14. In iOS 14.2, this expression was removed and it was seen that only “headset” was included. In this statement about RF energy; There was a suggestion of a hands-free option for speakers, headphones and similar accessories. Apple’s removal of ‘provided’ was the most tangible clue that wired headphones could be removed from the contents of the box.

The claims that the iPhone 12 will not come out of the box with headphones first appeared in May

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo announced last May that the iPhone 12s will not contain EarPods in the box, and instead the company is considering organizing various promotions to encourage iPhone users to buy AirPods.

Apple may also remove the charging adapter from the iPhone 12 box

Headphones may not be the only product Apple is considering removing from the box. According to the allegations, the company’s iPhone 12 series will not include power adapters in the box. If all these claims are true, when Apple customers buy the iPhone 12, they will not have anything new except the phone itself and a USB-C Lightning cable.



