Headphone solution for those who have trouble sleeping

Bose, which comes across with interesting and different solutions, announced its Sleepbuds headset for people with sleep problems last year. These headphones were designed for those who had trouble sleeping, but they were recalled due to the problem on the battery side. Now the headphones have been renewed and the Bose Sleepbuds II has been announced.

Bose Sleepbuds II for those with sleep problems

There are headphones specially developed for those who have difficulty falling asleep. Taking its place among these, Amazfit ZenBuds provides a journey to the “ideal sleep” with soothing sounds. In addition, Bose Sleepbuds aims to create a similar effect.

The first version of the headset was released on Kickstarter last year and was highly appreciated by users. The improved version of this sleep assist headset is on sale again. Bose, trying to avoid battery problems, wants to address more people with this headset designed in an in-ear form.

The trademark of the headset is that it prevents external sounds from reaching the person. In addition, it enables the person to sleep more comfortably with 35 different relaxing sounds. Designed for easier falling asleep and deep sleep, the headset is compatible with both Android and iOS sides. The settings of the headset with a mobile application are also made here. The sounds and other settings you open can be made easily.

The headphone draws attention with its technical features. With a total battery life of 10 hours, Sleepbuds II offers up to 30 hours of use with the charging box. The headset with IPX4 certification will be sold in America and Canada in the first place. The headset, which is planned to be released on October 6, is expected to come out with a price tag of $ 250 and enter the European market.

The headset is currently on pre-order.



