He would suffer heavy losses ahead against Chivas

America has taken important steps in the last days of Guard1anes 2020. The Eagles added 10 out of 12 possible points, thanks to the victories against San Luis, Mazatlán and Puebla, in addition to the draw against Toluca. To a large extent, the results have been achieved by his offensive power, led by Henry Martin and Federico Viñas.

The pair that has had good results in the tournament may not be available for the National Classic against Chivas next Saturday, as Viñas was injured at halftime of the game against Toluca, and although it was already confirmed that it was only a knee strain Left, your participation in this party is not 100% guaranteed.

“You have to wait for it. Fortunately there is no injury, just a distention, his goose leg hurt, that is, he was half pulled and it hurts, hopefully the pain will go away as much as possible and if he is ready on Wednesday or Thursday, I’m going to count on him “, was what Miguel Herrera said in an interview for the CANCHA newspaper.

At the moment, America is the best offense in 10 games with 21 goals, and 10 of them have been from Henry Martin and Federico Viñas, with 5 each, so the absence of the Uruguayan forward in this match would be a very sensitive loss for those of Coapa.

The other option up front would be Roger Martínez, however, the Colombian forward also suffered a first degree sprain to his ankle, a situation for which he would not be available against the Sacred Rebaño either.



