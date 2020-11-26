He will play the younger version of Billy in season 5.

TNT is due to deliver to Animal Kingdom fans the fifth season of the series as announced last year, and its production is already underway.

Recall that the production of season 5 of Animal Kingdom, was stopped in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

However, the crew and cast of Animal Kingdom returned to the film set in early September, in order to shoot the scenes for the upcoming episodes of the new season.

As fans know, Billy (Denis Leary) first appeared in Animal Kingdom during season 3 development, as the father of Deran Cody (Jake Weary).

When Animal Kingdom returns to fan screens with season 5, it looks like the new installment of the series will develop a time jump, as it will show a young version of Billy, as reported by the entertainment website Deadline.

With this throwback in time to come with Animal Kingdom season 5, the younger version of Billy will be played again by actor Anthony Konechny, according to Deadline.



