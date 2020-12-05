He will be the new player to join as a polarized cop

Season 3 of The Rookie seems to bring a big surprise, former Superman actor Brandon Routh to appear in some episodes of the new season.

Brandon Routh has been cast in a four-episode arc on The Rookie for the show’s third season, but why so few?

ABC confirmed that Routh will play Doug Stanton, an 11-year veteran of the LAPD, but his views are very polarizing to those at the Mid-Wilshire station.

The premiere of the third season of The Rookie, would begin at the same point where the previous season ended.

“There are many discussions about Nolan and not wanting him to be naive,” said Alexi Hawley, creator of the series.

The Rookie also faces the additional challenges of adapting to a changing media landscape, addressing the Black Lives Matter movement that erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s assassination in May 2020.

Without a doubt, season 3 of The Rookie will be more impressive than the previous ones, due to the great history changes that the program will have. On January 3, 2021, will be the premiere of it.

Bu



