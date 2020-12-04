He wants to start season 11 this way and from this date

As recently announced by AMC, the final 6 episodes of The Walking Dead season 10 will hit fan screens starting February 28, 2021.

Recall that the production of the final episodes of season 10 began in February, due to the fact that the works were interrupted in March due to the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

As The Walking Dead fans know, the additional 6 episodes will air until April 4, 2021. Then next year will also arrive season 11 to wrap up the story of AMC’s zombie drama.

While Season 11 was set to premiere in 2021, it will hit fan screens in an unusual way. The eleventh season of The Walking Dead will be divided into several parts, as revealed by the showrrunner of the series, Scott Gimple.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will consist of 24 episodes, which will be divided into 3 blocks of 8 episodes each. This will be the first time that the zombie drama has been brought to fan screens in this way through AMC.

Therefore, The Walking Dead season 11 is expected to be divided into 11A, 11B and 11C to be released starting in the fall of 2021, as Scott Gimple announced to Comicbook.com:

“I’m pretty sure Season 11 will be ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’.”

The Walking Dead showrunner also referred to the blocks of 8 episodes each as the “sweet spot” of the long-running series.



